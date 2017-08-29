Investigators looking for possible leads after Rochester gas station fire

Emergency crews are on scene after a fire broke out at a Rochester gas station.

The fire happened around 2:15 Tuesday afternoon at the Broadway Super Gasoline at 1003 North Broadway Ave.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, a driver drove away from the gas station with the gas pump still attached. This caused the gas pump to tip over, exposing some live wires underneath.

RFD said gas station workers followed safety precautions and turned the pumps off. However, the wires started smoking and a few minutes later the gasoline still in the pump, caught fire.

Once on scene, firefighters used foam to put out the fire. Investigators are now looking at surveillance video to figure out who the driver was.

This is a developing story. Stay with the NewsCenter for more information.