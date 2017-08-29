1 Rochester man arrested after police drug bust

One person is behind bars after police raided a Southeast Rochester home in connection to a heroin bust.

Officers said the search was in connection to a long-term investigation involving a heroin dealer on the 900 block of 6th Avenue Southeast. They said that person is in custody.

Police told KTTC that officers arrested him shortly before the search and that he had several grams of heroin on him.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

We'll keep you updated with any new information.