Clear Lake Police asking for public's help in finding missing person

Clear Lake Police Department are asking for help in locating a missing person.

According to the department's Facebook page, 77-year-old Patricia Ann Monson is believed to have left home during the morning hours on Monday. She has not been heard from since.

Clear Lake Police said, Monson is believed to be driving her blue 2006 Honda Odyssey van with the Iowa license plate of "AAB 836".

Clear Lake Police said Monson was reported to be in the area of Sauk County, Wisconsin, Monday night around 11:30. Wisconsin law enforcement has been notified.

If located, please contact the Clear Lake Police Dept. or nearby police department.