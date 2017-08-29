1 man arrested after Rochester Police say he chased four boys with a knife

One man is arrested after Rochester Police said he chased four kids with a knife.

According to the Rochester Police, on Friday, an officer was approached by four juvenile boys who said they were chased by a man with a knife while they were walking on 15th Ave. SE near 8 1/2 St. SE. They also told the officer that the suspect was calling them racially derogatory language and cursing.

Officers searched the area and were able to locate and arrest the suspect. The suspect was 26-year-old Nicholas David Auringer, of Rochester. During their investigation, witnesses told police they saw the suspect chasing the kids.

According to Auringer, the boys did not look at him the right way. RPD said they found a knife in Auringer's possession.

Police eventually let Auringer go because the boys didn't want to press charges.

The next day, an officer followed up with the kids, and with encouragement from their parents, filed a complaint. Police then went and arrested Auringer on the 200 block of 16th Ave. SE.

Auringer faces Second Degree Assault, Terroristic Threats, and Disorderly Conduct.

The ages of the boys were two 11-year-olds, a 13-year-old, and a 15-year-old.