Second Rochester hotel robbery in two days under investigation

Police are searching for a suspect involved a hotel robbery in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police, the robbery took place around 12:25 Tuesday morning at the Wyndham Garden at 1625 South Broadway. When officers arrived, they were told a man came in and approached the desk, demanding money. The clerk said the man did not appear to have a weapon.

The clerk gave the man money from the register and the backroom. The suspect then left. In all, the suspect got nearly $400. Witnesses outside the hotel told police, they saw the suspect running from the hotel.

Police said they have leads but no suspect as of yet. They also said it is possible this crime could be connected to the robbery still under investigation at the Centerstone Plaza Hotel.

The suspect is described as a black man, wearing a black mask, grey hooded sweatshirt, and a black or blue puffy jacket.