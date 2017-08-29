Charges: Fargo woman's story on baby changed - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Charges: Fargo woman's story on baby changed

Posted:
Where officers found the body Where officers found the body
Victim: Savanna Greywind Victim: Savanna Greywind
William Hoehn and Brook Lynn Crews William Hoehn and Brook Lynn Crews
FARGO, N.D. (AP) -

Prosecutors in North Dakota say a woman charged in the disappearance of a pregnant woman admitted taking advantage of the woman in an attempt to get her baby.

But charges filed Monday against Brooke Lynn Crews and her boyfriend, William Hoehn, don't shed any light on how 22-year-old Savanna Greywind died. Her body was found Sunday night in the Red River near Fargo.

A criminal complaint says Brooke Lynn Crews told police she arranged to have 22-year-old Savanna Greywind come to her apartment on Aug. 19 and told her how to induce labor.

Crews told police that Greywind came back two days later to give her the newborn baby.

But Crews' boyfriend, William Hoehn (HANE), told police that he came home Aug. 19 to find Crews cleaning up blood in their bathroom. Hoehn says Crews presented him with an infant baby girl and said: "This is our baby."

Crews and Hoehn are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and other counts. They didn't enter pleas during a court hearing Monday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.