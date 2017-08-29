Charging decision expected in police shooting by year's end - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Charging decision expected in police shooting by year's end

Posted:
Officer Mohamed Noor Officer Mohamed Noor
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

A prosecutor in Minnesota says he expects to decide by the end of the year whether to charge a Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 about a possible sexual assault in her neighborhood.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says his office has received e-mails and phone calls from the public pressing him to charge the officer who killed Justine Damond last month. Freeman says an investigation and review of a police shooting typically takes four to six months.

The death of the 40-year-old Australian native has drawn international attention since the July 15 shooting by Officer Mohamed Noor. Damond had called police to report a possible assault and met officers in an alley behind her home where Noor shot her.

