Twins' Buxton named American League's Player of the Week

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was named AL Player of the Week Monday.

This honor comes after a three home run outing on Sunday.

On the week, Buxton hit .333/.343/.818 with five home runs, 10 RBI's and nine runs scored, to go along with two stolen bases. He also had an 1.161 OPS.

Buxton finally appears to be realizing his immense five tool potential while being one of the best defensive players in all of baseball.

His five home runs over the week were half of his previous career high in a season of 10.

Buxton was the number two overall pick in 2012 and is only 23 years old.