Mayo Clinic releases report about its contribution to economy

Mayo Clinic released a report Monday, detailing its impact on society.

The report said the organization has contributed $28 billion to the U.S. economy.

The report said Mayo also directly and indirectly supports 167,000 jobs across the country including 92,000 in Minnesota.

In addition, Mayo Clinic provided nearly $1 billion to the community in 2015 through charity care, donations, research, and education.

A consulting firm conducted the study.