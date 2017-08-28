Byron Middle School students excited for first day of school

While summer vacation is now over, some of the kids here didn't seem to mind to much.

As all the parents lined up to pick their kids up, those same kids buzzed with excitement.

The first day of school means getting back to work.

At the same time it means catching up with friends you haven't seen all summer.

But it's all about getting started off on the right foot and some are prepared for all the changes that a new school brings.

"Just like everything, there's a lot more stuff you can do in the middle school, since it's the first day of middle school for me," Dylan Yokieo, a 6th grader, said.

"I like the idea of the block classes instead of having a home room teacher so that way you're with a different person all the time instead of always with the same people and the same teacher," Dylan McKenzie, another 6th grader, said.

Now it wasn't the first day for everyone.

In Olmsted County Byron, Pine Island and Stewartville all started Monday.

Rochester, Dover-Eyota, and Chatfield have another week to go, they start on September 5th.