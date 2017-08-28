Austin house fire victim moved with kids from Chicago for "a bet - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Austin house fire victim moved with kids from Chicago for "a better life"

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Austin woman who died in a house fire Friday morning has been identified as Takeshia Greene, 40, who lived there with several children and grandchildren.  Greene was the only person in the home when firefighters arrived on the scene about 5:30 a.m., according to Police Chief Brian Krueger.

A daughter, OsoPetty Shonna, has created a GoFundMe page to try to raise money to pay for funeral expenses. Shonna writes that her mom came to Austin from Chicago with her six kids "to have a better life."

The police chief says a preliminary autopsy done Friday showed that Greene died of smoke inhalation.  Firefighters found her in a bedroom, after they initially were called to put out the fire at 5:27 a.m.

Chief Krueger said a police investigator found a stove burner in the "on" position when he first went into the kitchen.  But as to the exact cause of the house fire, the state fire marshal continues to investigate.

Greene was the only person in the house at 1608 4th St. SW in Austin when firefighters got there.  In the GoFundMe plea, Shonna writes that family members are now hoping to find a place where all of them can live.  Here's how she put it:

My Mom takeshia Greene was a single mother born in Chicago ill . She Brought Us to Minnesota to have a better life & it was. She had 6 children (kiara Greene 23) (ketorra Greene 21) (keshona Greene 20) (Kelijahs Greene 13) (kiandria Greene 11) (ke'anglo greene 10) that she loved with all her heart. She is & will always be the best mom in the world ! Please help donate anything you can. Much appreciated.  If you see any housing available please let us know so we won't be separated. Thank you & God Bless

