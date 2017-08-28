Austin house fire victim moved with kids from Chicago for "a better life"

Police said a masked man went into the Centerstone Plaza Hotel on the 400 block of 6th Street Southwest at about 1:50 a.m.More >>
An Emergency Response Team called out by the Winona County Sheriff's Office to Dresbach on Saturday afternoon used an armored vehicle acquired from the Pentagon to take a wanted man into custody. Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller said a tip came in that fugitive Brad Underhill, 40, was at a residence on Old Hickory Road. A warrant had been issued for Underhill's arrest.More >>
The report said the organization has contributed $28 billion to the U.S. economy.More >>
While summer vacation is now over, some of the kids here didn't seem to mind to much. As all the parents lined up to pick their kids up, those same kids buzzed with excitement.More >>
A former Rochester swim coach is in the deep end after he was added to USA Swimming's "banned for life" list. This comes after allegations of sexual abuse during his time with the Rochester Swim Club Orcas. USA Swimming said the particular measures for which Sfire was banned do not specify sex misconduct because they predate the Code of Conduct. The allegations the organization received that led to his expulsion were related to sexual misconduct.More >>
The Austin woman who died in a house fire Friday morning has been identified as Takeshia Greene, 40, who lived there with several children and grandchildren. Greene was the only person in the home when firefighters arrived on the scene about 5:30 a.m., according to Police Chief Brian Krueger. A daughter, OsoPetty Shonna, says her mom came to Austin from Chicago with her six kids "to have a better life."More >>
Emergency crews respond a car accident in Northwest Rochester.More >>
A Dodge County man shot and killed himself after reportedly threatening someone and leading authorities on a vehicle chase Monday, investigators said. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the Blooming Prairie Police Department received a call at about 11:40 a.m. Monday regarding a person with a handgun making "terroristic threats of violence" toward a person from Owatonna.More >>
It began as a small gathering. And over the decades, it has taken off. But on Sunday, a beloved aviation tradition in Goodhue County made its last landing. Jewel Ness hosted his 25th and final fly-in at Cherry Grove Central Air Park near Wanamingo. The annual event was a chance for aviation enthusiasts to gather and showcase what their ultralight aircraft can do.More >>
People in Houston, Texas are struggling as entire neighborhoods are underwater. Ten to 15 inches of more rain is expected by the end of the week.More >>
18-year-old Mayo High School student Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident Friday. Bellephant's Mother says the accident happened in Manteno, Illinois.More >>
Rochester Police said they were called to 830 21st Avenue Southeast Saturday at 12:04 a.m. for reports of shots fired, but when they arrived, they didn't find any evidence of that.More >>
