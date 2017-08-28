Dodge County man kills himself after car chase, authorities say

A Dodge County man shot and killed himself after reportedly threatening someone and leading authorities on a vehicle chase Monday, investigators said.

According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the Blooming Prairie Police Department received a call at about 11:40 a.m. Monday regarding a person with a handgun making "terroristic threats of violence" toward a person from Owatonna.

At about 12:02 p.m., an Owatonna officer found the suspect's vehicle south of Owatonna. But the suspect drove off, so multiple law enforcement agencies -- including the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the Owatonna Police Department, the Blooming Prairie Police Department, and the Minnesota State Patrol -- gave chase.

The Steele County Sheriff's Office says its deputies performed a PIT maneuver against the suspect's vehicle on the northwest side of Blooming Prairie. During the PIT maneuver, the suspect shot himself.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man from rural Dodge County, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. His name is being withheld as authorities work to notify his family.

No one else was in the suspect's vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office added that no drugs or alcohol were detected. Authorities are awaiting results from an autopsy as the investigation continues.