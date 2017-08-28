Houston hit hard by Harvey's downpours, 10-15 inches more are on the way

Harvey made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast as a category four hurricane Friday evening.

The main threat as Harvey came ashore, was the wind.

When Harvey moved inland, torrential rainfall and flooding became the foremost issue.

Earlier today in Corpus Christi, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was briefed by state and local officials, including the Director of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Governor Abbott also activated all 12,000 available members of the Texas National Guard to aid in relief efforts.

This includes areas extending from Corpus Christi to Houston.

"There is a reality we have to come to grips with. And that is we are just beginning the process or responding to this storm. We are still involved in the search and rescue process," said Abbott.

About an hour northeast of Houston in Dayton, Texas, around 40 inches of rain has already fallen.

Folks in Houston could see an additional 10 to 15 inches of rain by the end of the week.