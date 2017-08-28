Former Rochester coach banned from USA Swimming

A former Rochester swim coach is in the deep end after he was added to USA Swimming's "banned for life" list.

This comes after allegations of sexual abuse during his time with the Rochester Swim Club Orcas.

John Sfire was the Orcas head coach for 18 years until he left in 2010. USA Swimming banned him January 4, 2017.

KTTC reached out to USA Swimming for comment and received the following:

"John Sfire was permanently suspended from membership from USA Swimming on January 4, 2017 for violations Sections 450.1 (1982-1985), 450.1 (1995), and 401.1 (1982-1998) of the USA Swimming Rules and Regulations.

USA Swimming is deeply committed to the safety and welfare of all its members. It is the mission of the Safe Sport Program to increase awareness to reduce the risk for abuse in sport and our organization has no tolerance for violations of its Code of Conduct."

They went on to say that the particular measures for which Sfire was banned do not specify sex misconduct because they predate the Code of Conduct. The allegations the organization received that led to his expulsion were related to sexual misconduct.

USA Swimming's Chief Marketing Officer failed to go into exact details regarding the allegations.

Sections 450.1 and 401.1 from USA Swimming's Code of Conduct state, in part, that "the Corporation may censure, suspend, or expel any member of the Corporation who has violated any of its rules or regulations."

KTTC also reached out to the Rochester Swim Club for comment. They issued a statement of their own saying:

"The Rochester Swim Club Orcas is aware of the allegations that have been made against John Sfire. Mr. Sfire has not been affiliated with the Rochester Swim Club Orcas since April 2010. The Rochester Swim Club Orcas comply with USA Swimming rules in all respects and does not tolerate misconduct in any form. The current Orcas executive staff and board of directors have no knowledge of any alleged misconduct by Mr. Sfire in Rochester and to its knowledge, none of the matters being investigated by USA Swimming occurred in Rochester."

KTTC tried to contact Sfire for comment, but could neither find a current email, home address, phone number, or social media account for him.













