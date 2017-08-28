Emergency crews on scene for car accident in NW Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Emergency crews on scene for car accident in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Emergency crews are on scene after a car accident in Northwest Rochester.

According to our crew on scene, the accident took place on 9th St. NW and W Circle Dr. NW, near the Kwik Trip.

You can tell from the picture, one of the vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

