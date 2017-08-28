Rochester Police looking for suspects in SE apartment shooting - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester Police looking for suspects in SE apartment shooting

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Police are looking for answers after a house party ended in shots fired Saturday night.

Rochester Police said they were called to 830 21st Avenue Southeast Saturday at 12:04 a.m. for reports of shots fired, but when they arrived, they didn't find any evidence of that.

Then the next day, officers were called back to the apartment complex after a family returned from out-of-town to find a bullet hole in their wall.

So far, police don't have any suspects.

If you have any information, call police immediately.

