PREP PREVIEW: South Central: Red and Blue District

By Jason Pope, Social Media Digital Content Manager
Pat and Mark highlight local teams in the South Central - Red and Blue District. The teams highlighted are Albert Lea, New Richland-H-E-G, and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

Here's a look at how the teams did in their districts last season.

South Central - Blue District

  • Mayer Lutheran: 7-1
  • Maple River: 6-1 (6-2 overall)
  • New Richland-H-E-G: 6-2
  • Norwood Young America: 5-2 (5-3 overall)
  • Sibley East: 3-4 (3-5 overall)
  • Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity: 3-4 (4-4 overall)
  • Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: 2-4 (4-4 overall)
  • Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial: 2-5 (3-5 overall)
  • LeSueur-Henderson: 1-6 (1-7 overall)
  • Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop: 0-6 (0-7 overall)

South Central - Red District

  • Marshall: 7-0 (8-0 overall)
  • Waseca: 7-1
  • Fairmont: 5-2 (6-2 overall)
  • Belle Plaine: 5-2 (6-2 overall)
  • Worthington: 4-3 (4-4 overall)
  • Jordan: 4-4
  • Albert Lea: 2-5 (2-6 overall)
  • Tri-City United: 1-6 (2-6 overall)
  • New Ulm: 1-6 (2-6 overall)
  • St. Peter: 0-7 (1-7 overall)
