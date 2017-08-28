PREP PREVIEW: South Central: Red and Blue District

Pat and Mark highlight local teams in the South Central - Red and Blue District. The teams highlighted are Albert Lea, New Richland-H-E-G, and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

Here's a look at how the teams did in their districts last season.

South Central - Blue District

Mayer Lutheran : 7-1

: 7-1 Maple River : 6-1 (6-2 overall)

: 6-1 (6-2 overall) New Richland-H-E-G : 6-2

: 6-2 Norwood Young America : 5-2 (5-3 overall)

: 5-2 (5-3 overall) Sibley East : 3-4 (3-5 overall)

: 3-4 (3-5 overall) Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity : 3-4 (4-4 overall)

: 3-4 (4-4 overall) Waterville-Elysian-Morristown : 2-4 (4-4 overall)

: 2-4 (4-4 overall) Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial : 2-5 (3-5 overall)

: 2-5 (3-5 overall) LeSueur-Henderson : 1-6 (1-7 overall)

: 1-6 (1-7 overall) Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop: 0-6 (0-7 overall)

South Central - Red District