PREP PREVIEW: Big Southeast: Blue District

By Jason Pope, Social Media Digital Content Manager
Pat and Mark take a look at the second half of the Big Southeast Division, the Blue District. Teams in the district are Austin, Faribault, Mankato East, Mankato West, Red Wing, and Winona.

Here's how the district shaped up last season.

  • Mankato West: 5-0 (8-0 overall)
  • Winona: 4-1 (7-1 overall)
  • Mankato East: 2-2 (4-4 overall)
  • Austin: 2-2 (3-5 overall)
  • Faribault: 1-4 (3-5 overall)
  • Red Wing: 0-5 (0-8 overall)
