PREP PREVIEW: Big Southeast: Red District

By Jason Pope, Social Media Digital Content Manager
Pat and Mark take a look at how the Big Southeast - Red District is shaping up. Teams in the district are New Prague, Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, and Rochester Mayo.

This is how the Red District played out last year.

  • Owatonna: 5-0 (6-2 overall)
  • Northfield: 4-1 (6-2 overall)
  • Rochester Mayo: 3-2 (5-3 overall)
  • Rochester Century: 1-4 (2-6 overall)
  • Rochester John Marshall: 1-4 (2-6 overall)
  • New Prague: 1-4 (2-6 overall)
