Mayo High School student dies in car accident - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mayo High School student dies in car accident

Posted:
(KTTC) -

18-year-old Mayo High School student Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident Friday. 

Bellephant's mother said the accident happened in Manteno, Illinois. Manteno is located south of Chicago.

Bellephant was getting ready to start his senior year at Mayo High School. At one point, he was on the school's football team.

He just celebrated his 18th birthday two weeks before the accident on August 17th.

The Kankakee County Sheriff's Office has been contacted for more information.

Stay with the NewsCenter as more information will be released about the accident.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.