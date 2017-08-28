Mayo High School student dies in car accident

18-year-old Mayo High School student Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident Friday.

Bellephant's mother said the accident happened in Manteno, Illinois. Manteno is located south of Chicago.

Bellephant was getting ready to start his senior year at Mayo High School. At one point, he was on the school's football team.

He just celebrated his 18th birthday two weeks before the accident on August 17th.

The Kankakee County Sheriff's Office has been contacted for more information.

