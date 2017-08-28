PREP PREVIEW: Mid-Southeast: East District

Pat and Mark look into how this years Mid-Southeast: East District will shake out. Teams in the district are Blooming Prairie, Cotter, Fillmore Central, Goodhue, Hayfield, Kingsland, Rushford-Peterson, Southland, Wabasha-Kellogg. Also included is Kenyon-Wanamingo. They are in the West District.

This is how the district played out last season.

Rushford-Peterson : 6-1 (7-1 overall)

: 6-1 (7-1 overall) Fillmore Central : 6-1 (7-1 overall)

: 6-1 (7-1 overall) Blooming Prairie : 6-1 (6-2 overall, played in West District in 2016-17 season)

: 6-1 (6-2 overall, played in West District in 2016-17 season) Goodhue : 5-2 (6-2 overall)

: 5-2 (6-2 overall) Wabasha-Kellogg : 2-5 (3-5 overall)

: 2-5 (3-5 overall) Southland : 2-5 (3-5 overall)

: 2-5 (3-5 overall) Hayfield : 2-5 (3-5 overall)

: 2-5 (3-5 overall) Winona Cotter : 0-7 (0-8 overall, played in Southeast: White District in 2016-17 season)

: 0-7 (0-8 overall, played in Southeast: White District in 2016-17 season) Kingsland: 0-7 (0-8 overall)