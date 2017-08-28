PREP PREVIEW: Mid-Southeast: East District - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

PREP PREVIEW: Mid-Southeast: East District

By Jason Pope, Social Media Digital Content Manager
Pat and Mark look into how this years Mid-Southeast: East District will shake out. Teams in the district are Blooming Prairie, Cotter, Fillmore Central, Goodhue, Hayfield, Kingsland, Rushford-Peterson, Southland, Wabasha-Kellogg. Also included is Kenyon-Wanamingo. They are in the West District.

This is how the district played out last season.

  • Rushford-Peterson: 6-1 (7-1 overall)
  • Fillmore Central: 6-1 (7-1 overall)
  • Blooming Prairie: 6-1 (6-2 overall, played in West District in 2016-17 season)
  • Goodhue: 5-2 (6-2 overall)
  • Wabasha-Kellogg: 2-5 (3-5 overall)
  • Southland: 2-5 (3-5 overall)
  • Hayfield: 2-5 (3-5 overall)
  • Winona Cotter: 0-7 (0-8 overall, played in Southeast: White District in 2016-17 season)
  • Kingsland: 0-7 (0-8 overall)

  • Kenyon-Wanamingo: 7-0 (7-1 overall, played in West District in 2016-17 season)
