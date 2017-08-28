PREP PREVIEW: Southeast: White District - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

PREP PREVIEW: Southeast: White District

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Social Media Digital Content Manager
Connect
(KTTC) -

Pat and Mark look at the other half of the Southeast Division. The White District. Teams in this year's district are Caledonia, Cannon Falls, Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Lewiston-Altura, St. Charles, Triton, and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

This is how the district played out last year.

  • Caledonia: 7-0 (8-0 overall)
  • St. Charles: 5-2 (5-3 overall)
  • Zumbrota-Mazeppa: 5-2 (6-2 overall)
  • Lewiston-Altura: 5-2 (6-2 overall, played in Mid-Southeast: East District in 2016-17 season)
  • Triton: 5-2 (5-3 overall)
  • Cannon Falls: 4-3 (4-4 overall)
  • Dover-Eyota: 2-5 (2-6 overall)
  • Chatfield: 2-5 (2-6 overall)
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.