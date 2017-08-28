PREP PREVIEW: 9 Man - South: East District - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

PREP PREVIEW: 9 Man - South: East District

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Social Media Digital Content Manager
Pat and Mark dive deep into the 9 Man - South: East District. Teams in the district are Grand Meadow, Houston, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Lyle-Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Randolph, and Spring Grove.

Here's a look at how district stacked up last year.

  • Grand Meadow: 8-0
  • Spring Grove: 7-1
  • Houston: 6-2
  • Mabel-Canton: 6-2
  • Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons: 4-4 (Moving to South: Central District for 2017-18 season)
  • Lanesboro: 4-4
  • Randolph: 3-5
  • LeRoy-Ostrander: 2-6
  • West Lutheran: 0-8 (Moving to South: Central District for 2017-18 season)
  • Lyle-Pacelli: 0-8
