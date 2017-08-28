PREP PREVIEW: Southeast: Red District - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

PREP PREVIEW: Southeast: Red District

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Social Media Digital Content Manager
(KTTC) -

Pat and Mark take a look at the teams in the Southeast Red District.

Teams in the district are Byron, Kasson-Mantorville, La Crescent, Lake City, Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Rochester Lourdes, and Stewartville.

Here's a look at how the teams ended up in their district last season.

  • Rochester Lourdes: 7-0 (8-0 overall)
  • Kasson-Mantorville: 5-2 (6-2 overall)
  • Stewartville: 5-2 (6-2 overall)
  • Byron: 4-3 (5-3 overall)
  • Plainview-Elgin-Millville: 2-5 (3-5 overall)
  • Lake City: 1-6 (1-7 overall)
  • La Crescent: 0-7 (0-8 overall)
  • Pine Island: 2-5 (3-5 overall, in different district)
