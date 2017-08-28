Rochester Police searching for suspect involved in hotel robbery

Rochester Police are looking for a man involved in a hotel robbery early Monday morning.

Police said a masked man went into the Centerstone Plaza Hotel on the 400 block of 6th Street Southwest at about 1:50 a.m. He then demanded money from the 70-year-old employee working the front desk.

The suspect left after he took several hundred dollars from the cash register.

He's described as a 6-foot tall, white man, with a stocky build, and Minnesota accent. He was wearing a black puffy coat, jeans,and a dark ski mask.

If you have any information you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.