ACLU sues Trump over transgender military ban

Emergency crews are on scene after a car accident in Northwest Rochester.More >>
Rochester Police said they were called to 830 21st Avenue Southeast Saturday at 12:04 a.m. for reports of shots fired, but when they arrived, they didn't find any evidence of that.More >>
The teams highlighted are Albert Lea, New Richland-H-E-G, and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.More >>
18-year-old Mayo High School student Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident Friday. Bellephant's Mother says the accident happened in Manteno, Illinois.More >>
Teams in the district are Austin, Faribault, Mankato East, Mankato West, Red Wing, and Winona.More >>
Teams in the district are New Prague, Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, and Rochester MayoMore >>
Teams in the district are Blooming Prairie, Cotter, Fillmore Central, Goodhue, Hayfield, Kingsland, Rushford-Peterson, Southland, Wabasha-Kellogg. Also included is Kenyon-Wanamingo.More >>
Teams in this year's district are Caledonia, Cannon Falls, Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Lewiston-Altura, St. Charles, Triton, and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.More >>
Teams in the district are Byron, Kasson-Mantorville, La Crescent, Lake City, Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Rochester Lourdes, and Stewartville.More >>
Teams in the district are Grand Meadow, Houston, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Lyle-Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Randolph, and Spring Grove.More >>
Police said a masked man went into the Centerstone Plaza Hotel on the 400 block of 6th Street Southwest at about 1:50 a.m.More >>
18-year-old Mayo High School student Cyrus Bellephant died in a car accident Friday. Bellephant's Mother says the accident happened in Manteno, Illinois.More >>
A car wound up in the ditch on the northbound side of Highway 63.More >>
It began as a small gathering. And over the decades, it has taken off. But on Sunday, a beloved aviation tradition in Goodhue County made its last landing. Jewel Ness hosted his 25th and final fly-in at Cherry Grove Central Air Park near Wanamingo. The annual event was a chance for aviation enthusiasts to gather and showcase what their ultralight aircraft can do.More >>
It happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 East and County Road 10, just north of Dover.More >>
Rochester Police said they were called to 830 21st Avenue Southeast Saturday at 12:04 a.m. for reports of shots fired, but when they arrived, they didn't find any evidence of that.More >>
Minnesota Wild fans will have the chance to contribute water from their local hockey ponds, lakes and rinks to the ice sheet at Xcel Energy Center.More >>
