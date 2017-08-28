President approves disaster declaration for 7 Iowa counties - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

President approves disaster declaration for 7 Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -

Officials say President Donald Trump has issued a presidential disaster declaration for seven Iowa counties hit by severe weather and flooding July 19-23.

The counties are Allamakee, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette and Mitchell.

The declaration will provide federal funding under the Public Assistance Program, which may be used for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.
Assessments in the seven counties showed an estimated $7 million worth of damage that could be eligible under the Public Assistance Program.

Gov. Kim Reynolds also received notification Sunday that the disaster declaration includes funding to conduct hazard mitigation for the entire state.

