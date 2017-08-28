Supreme Court hears arguments on budget battle

The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments in case that pits Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton against Republican lawmakers in a fight over legislative funding.

Lawmakers sued Dayton over his line-item veto of the Republican-controlled Legislature's $130 million operating budget. Dayton appealed a lower court's decision ruling that his line-item veto was unconstitutional.

Oral arguments before the state's highest court begin Monday. The hearing will be the first before the court to be streamed live on the internet.