Supreme Court hears arguments on budget battle - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Supreme Court hears arguments on budget battle

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments in case that pits Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton against Republican lawmakers in a fight over legislative funding.

Lawmakers sued Dayton over his line-item veto of the Republican-controlled Legislature's $130 million operating budget. Dayton appealed a lower court's decision ruling that his line-item veto was unconstitutional.

Oral arguments before the state's highest court begin Monday. The hearing will be the first before the court to be streamed live on the internet.

