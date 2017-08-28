Buxton's career day paces Twins to 7-2 victory in series win

Byron Buxton entered Sunday's game having never hit two home runs in a season, and up until August, had only hit five home runs on the year. Well, in Sunday's game, not only did Buxton continue his great August, but he also hit three home runs, his first multi-home run game of his career, giving him a career high in home runs in a season, and also had a career high four hits in a 4-5 performance in the Minnesota Twins' 7-2 victory in Toronto.

Buxton got the scoring started in the first inning, with his one hit that wasn't a home run. Buxton singled up the middle driving in Jorge Polanco to give the Twins a 1-0 lead.

After Norichika Aoki knocked an RBI single to center to tie the game at one, Kennys Vargas would give the Twins the 3-1 lead in the top of the third, with a two-run single that scored Eddie Rosario and Buxton.

Buxton added to the Twins lead again in the fourth, this time with his first home run, a two-run home run to left center field scoring Joe Mauer and giving the Twins a 5-1 lead. The home run also set a career high of 11 for Buxton, after hitting 10 home runs last year.

Aoki drove in a run for the Blue Jays again in the bottom of the fourth, this time with a solo home run.

Buxton then went yard for a second time in the top of the seventh, his 12th of the year, and then again in the ninth, to nearly the same spot in left field, for his third of the game, and 13th of the season.

On the day, Buxton went 4-5 with three home runs, five RBI's, four runs scored, and a stolen base, in a career best performance.

On the mound, Kyle Gibson (W, 8-10) tossed 6.2 inning of two run ball, allowing seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in the win.

The Twins have the day off on Monday, before they start a six-game home stand on Tuesday, playing the Chicago White Sox again, this time with Ervin Santana (13-7) on the mound against James Shields (2-4).

Player of the Series

Byron Buxton had a fantastic weekend for the Twins. Buxton went 0-3 on Saturday, but sandwiched that performance with two multi-hit games, going 3-5 on Friday with two RBI and a stolen base, then on Sunday as mentioned previously, Buxton went 4-5 with three home runs, an RBI single, five RBI's four runs scored and a stolen base, his 24th of the year. The weekend continued a great August for the young center fielder as he has hit .330/.3652/.649 with eight home runs, two less then his career high, and eight stolen bases.