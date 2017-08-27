'It's been 25 good years': Jewel Ness hosts final fly-in near Wa - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

'It's been 25 good years': Jewel Ness hosts final fly-in near Wanamingo

By Chris Yu, Reporter
NEAR WANAMINGO, Minn. (KTTC) -

It began as a small gathering. And over the decades, it has taken off. But on Sunday, a beloved aviation tradition in Goodhue County made its last landing.

Jewel Ness hosted his 25th and final fly-in at Cherry Grove Central Air Park near Wanamingo. The annual event was a chance for aviation enthusiasts to gather and showcase what their ultralight aircraft can do.

"It's good to see the people come and talk to ya. It's all what it's about -- reminiscing," said Ness, who recently turned 90 years old.

Ever since he was a toddler, Ness has been fascinated with airplanes.

"My dad, he couldn't even read the instruction booklet when he first built his first model airplane. His mother had to read those instructions to him. That's when his passion started -- 2, 3 years old," said one of Ness' sons, Kevin. 

Ness eventually began building and flying ultralight aircraft as a hobby.

"There's no other feeling like it when you're up there all by yourself," said Ness. "It's fun."

As his love for the hobby grew, Ness and his friends organized their first fly-in at his air park 25 years ago. The inaugural event only drew about six people. But over the years, the fly-in grew, and at its peak, dozens of planes showed up each year.

"I think flying to my father -- there's such a freedom that you experience when you're flying. It's being up in the air and just enjoying being above God's Earth," said Kevin Ness.

But after 25 years of hosting the fly-in, Ness said Sunday's event was his last.

"It's been 25 good years," he told KTTC.

What will remain, though, are the lasting memories.

"You know, you see your father's friends coming in to greet him, to be with him, to share his passion. You know, we've all been part of that. Whether we do fly or not, we share that passion and his love for flying, and it's just been a great time through the 25 years of people coming out and sharing this with us," Kevin said.

