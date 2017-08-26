Hurricane Harvey roars into Texas; Minnesota and Iowa Red Cross - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Hurricane Harvey roars into Texas; Minnesota and Iowa Red Cross volunteers head south

By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Hurricane Harvey blasted onto the Texas Gulf coast late Friday and early Saturday, with winds of 130 mph, and by morning had been downgraded to a category one hurricane.  There is widespread damage to buildings, trees and power lines, and authorities are bracing for flooding expected from Harvey's dumping of one to three feet of rain.

American Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota and Iowa chapters are being mobilized to head south to help in a disaster response.  Hundreds of thousands of people have evacuated inland and many are being cared for in temporary shelters. 

The Red Cross in Des Moines said ten volunteers are being deployed and another four are on standby ready to go.  Three Emergency Response Vehicles are heading south toward the hurricane zone Saturday.

Among those heading south to help are Di and Dan Hulbert, Cedar; Robert Jones and Joe Vich, Waterloo; John Shirkey, Oelwein and Marty Schiessl, Dubuque; Rod Hamer, Cedar Falls; Bill Murray, West Des Moines; Dan Thompson, Ankeny; and Daniel Betts, Ames.

Those on standby ready to go include Dan and Deb Snelson, Pleasant Hill; Jerry Mason, Corydon and Tom Hess, Robins.

There's an easy way to help the American Red Cross in the relief effort, by making a donation to its Disaster Response Fund.

