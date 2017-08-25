54th annual Greek Fest kicks off for the weekend

If you're going through downtown, there's a good chance of noticing some tantalizing smells and music.

It's all coming from the 54th annual Greek Fest.

The folks there look forward to the Greek Fest all year especially to get a chance to share their culture with the rest of Rochester.

Luckily so much of Greek culture revolves around food.

But if you're not hungry, there's plenty of music and authentic dancing.

Organizers are very excited to have a true to form Greek guitar performance here later tonight.

And they offer some advice for anyone coming and being overwhelmed.

"To start go through the food line first, you can choose from the roasted lamb, or the chicken, and then go get the home made, fresh Gyro. That really is the best Gyro in the world. Then the tzatziki- the Greek yogurt sauce, home made again. We peel every cucumber by hand, I swear to God," Ari Kolas, one of the organizers explained. "Mix it together, all made by hand. Then hit the dessert."

If you want to come and see for yourself, they'll be at the Holy Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church until 10 p.m. Saturday and on Sunday until 4 p.m.