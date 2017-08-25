Authorities respond to car accident on Highway 63 - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Authorities respond to car accident on Highway 63

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Authorities responded to a crash Friday evening on Highway 63 near Woodbine Street Southeast.

A car wound up in the ditch on the northbound side of Highway 63.

KTTC's crew on the scene reports traffic was down to one lane, as crews work to clear the scene. 

Our staff reports there are injuries. 

KTTC is working to confirm details with officials.

