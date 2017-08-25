Highway 14 crash sends one to the hospital

One person is hurt after an accident on Highway 14 Friday evening.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 East and County Road 10, just north of Dover.

Minnesota State Patrol reports Ryan Ballanger of Winona, 29, was westbound on Highway 14 in a Saturn when it collided with a Chevy pick-up driven by Brayden Hart of Dover, 18.

Ballanger went to Mayo Clinic-St. Mary's with non-life threatening injuries.