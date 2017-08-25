Highway 14 crash sends one to the hospital - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Highway 14 crash sends one to the hospital

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
DOVER, Minn. (KTTC) -

One person is hurt after an accident on Highway 14 Friday evening.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of  Highway 14 East and County Road 10, just north of Dover.

Minnesota State Patrol reports Ryan Ballanger of Winona, 29, was westbound on Highway 14 in a Saturn when it collided with a Chevy pick-up driven by Brayden Hart of Dover, 18. 

Ballanger went to Mayo Clinic-St. Mary's with non-life threatening injuries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.