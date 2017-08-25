The first week of classes are in the books for RCTC students - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

By Sarah Gannon, Weekend Meteorologist/Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The first week of school is officially in the books for students at Rochester Community and Technical College.

For some, the first week went by smoothly, while others said they had to adjust to the new setting.

Around 80 percent of RCTC students are from Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa with 25 percent of those local students coming from the Rochester Public School district.

We spoke with some students who said they're already hitting the books.  

"I was already assigned a paper. But it's okay," said returning student Adrianna Gernes.

More than 12,000 credit and non-credit students attended RCTC last year. 

The college is expected to see around the same number of students this year.

