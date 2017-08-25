Sen. Al Franken visits Wabasha residents impacted by proposed dredging plan

Around 80 percent of RCTC students are from Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa with 25 percent of those local students coming from the Rochester Public School district.More >>
Century star pitcher, Mac Horvath has committed to the University of North Carolina.More >>
Workers at a Minnesota golf course found a large swastika carved into the greens earlier this week.More >>
Authorities are trying to catch two men believed to be on a hotel-robbing spree in Minnesota.More >>
One person is dead after a house catches on fire. According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire happened around 5:30 Friday morning in the 1600 block of 4th St. SW. When fire fighters arrived, they found that one person had died in the fire. The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office. Stay with the NewsCenter as more details are released.More >>
An Austin woman will be laid to rest Friday, one week after she was killed in a fatal accident on Highway 52 near Zumbrota.More >>
A Rochester family gives us a sweet way to fight a horrible disease this weekend.More >>
Minnesota health officials plan to mark the end of the state's largest measles outbreak in decades.More >>
A Rochester teenager is arrested and police said others could be too, in connection with recent car and home break-ins.More >>
Landon Wilburn, 9, had a garage sale at his grandma's house on 11th Avenue Northeast to raise money for a "Buddy Bench" at his school, Jefferson Elementary.More >>
One person is in custody following a high-speed chase through Rochester.More >>
A Winona County sheriff's deputy got help from Winona city police officers about 2:57 a.m. Thursday, cornering a driver trying to make a getaway. The deputy had followed Adam Bowden, 31, of Lewiston into the city from the Witoka area after becoming suspicious of the vehicle. Sheriff's Lead Deputy Jeff Mueller said Bowden tried to get away and there was a short pursuit.More >>
