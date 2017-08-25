Century sophomore pitcher commits to UNC

Century star pitcher, Mac Horvath has committed to the University of North Carolina.

Horvath is beginning his sophomore year of high school, but was able to catch the eyes of one of the most prestigious college baseball programs in the nation.

"It means a big deal because not a lot of people get that opportunity to go to school even to play a sport, and to get a top level college wanting me to play for them, it's huge. It's kind of crazy, but I know putting in all that hard work, it really does pay off." said Horvath.