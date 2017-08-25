Senator Al Franken talks Opioid Crisis in Rochester

U.S. Senator Al Franken came to Rochester Friday morning to learn how the Opioid crisis is affecting people in Olmsted County.

Franken hosted a round table discussion with officials from Olmsted County's criminal justice system and others tasked with solving the Opioid crisis.

County Attorney Mark Ostrem said opioids are at the center of the majority of the county's crimes.

"It's overwhelming.... We are constantly asking for more resources." said Ostrem.

In some cases treatment centers have had to force addicts to go to jail out of concern for their safety because there aren't enough treatment beds available.

"Police can't fix the problem alone," said Rochester Police Chief Roger Peterson.

Peterson said the old method of punishing addicts doesn't work.

"People aren't addicted because they want to be," said Peterson.

Senator Franken mentioned expanding medicaid treatment for behavioral health, increased use of drug courts, and the use of Methadone to deal with the ongoing opioid crisis.