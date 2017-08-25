Funeral for Austin woman killed in deadly Hwy 52 accident scheduled for Friday

An Austin woman will be laid to rest Friday, one week after she was killed in a fatal accident on Highway 52 near Zumbrota.

Visitation for 32-year-old Cassandra Sims is Friday evening at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin.

Sims was a passenger in the Oldsmobile when it rolled over in the early morning hours of August 18th. She was ejected from the car, and died at the scene.

The driver of the car is 27-year-old Jesse Juaire, of Rochester. He was charged in Goodhue County Court this week, and faces a Criminal Vehicular Homicide charge. He's in Goodhue County jail with bond set at $100,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Juaire told responding authorities that the actual driver of the vehicle had ran from the scene. This prompted the Goodhue County Sheriff's office to send a canine unit to search the area. Later that morning, Juaire admitted he was behind the wheel.

Deputies on scene also suspected drugs to be a factor, because Jaire couldn't stand still. He admitted he'd taken meth the night before and had been on a recent meth binge. Juaire also told authorities he thought he saw a semi truck in the way and swerved to get out of the way.

Juaire has an extensive criminal record, including a Misdemeanor Criminal Vehicular conviction from an Olmsted County crash in 2013 and numerous Driving After a Canceled License charges.

His next court date is October 26th.