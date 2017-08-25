Rochester family raises money to fight ALS

A Rochester family once again gives us a sweet way to fight a horrible disease this weekend.

The Lindsay family has set up a "No More ALS" Cookie and Lemonade stand the past few years to raise funds for the ALS Association.

Sue and her two kids began the stand in 2014 after her husband and their father, Joe Lindsay, died of ALS that year.

Since then, the trio has raised nearly $10,000, and brought smiles to countless people.

The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 pm. at 2504 24th Street NW.