Rochester family raises money to fight ALS

One person is dead after a house catches on fire. According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire happened around 5:30 Friday morning in the 1600 block of 4th St. SW. When fire fighters arrived, they found that one person had died in the fire. The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office. Stay with the NewsCenter as more details are released.
An Austin woman will be laid to rest Friday, one week after she was killed in a fatal accident on Highway 52 near Zumbrota.
A Rochester family gives us a sweet way to fight a horrible disease this weekend.
Minnesota health officials plan to mark the end of the state's largest measles outbreak in decades.
A Rochester teenager is arrested and police said others could be too, in connection with recent car and home break-ins.
Thursday marks opening day for the Minnesota State Fair. For the following 12 days, about 2 million people will take in the Great Minnesota Get-together. There are dozens of new attractions, more than 300 vendors and new experiences. They were there to sell not only a wide variety of food, but they were also selling cars, tractors, home decor and solutions, clothes and outdoor gear. There are a lot of cheap and even free attractions and exhibit...
When the wheels of change are set in motion, it gets harder to stop them. Some people in Albert Lea may be learning that the hard way. With some services being transferred from Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea to Austin, many are concerned of the impact it's going to have.\
Landon Wilburn, 9, had a garage sale at his grandma's house on 11th Avenue Northeast to raise money for a "Buddy Bench" at his school, Jefferson Elementary.
Hormel Foods is reporting a strong financial performance in its third quarter in spite of a significant jump in its income tax bill. The Austin-based food producer said it is making good progress in its strategic goal of having a global presence thanks to a company acquisition just announced Thursday morning. Hormel announced it is buying the Ceratti brand in Brazil, what it calls a "premium value-added meats company."
A Winona County sheriff's deputy got help from Winona city police officers about 2:57 a.m. Thursday, cornering a driver trying to make a getaway. The deputy had followed Adam Bowden, 31, of Lewiston into the city from the Witoka area after becoming suspicious of the vehicle. Sheriff's Lead Deputy Jeff Mueller said Bowden tried to get away and there was a short pursuit.
A Rochester teenager is arrested and police said others could be too, in connection with recent car and home break-ins.
One person is in custody following a high-speed chase through Rochester.
An overturned school bus, wrecked van, and dozens of first responders -- all part of a hectic scene at the Dodge County Fairgrounds Thursday afternoon. But it was by design. Dodge County Emergency Management and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office hosted the largest mass casualty training exercise in county history, which ran from about 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
After two days of hard work, the Minnesota Timberwolves debuted the brand new basketball courts at Rochester's East Park.
