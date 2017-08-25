Rochester teenager arrested, police say he was involved in recen - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester teenager arrested, police say he was involved in recent break-ins

Kenneth Maclin Kenneth Maclin
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester teenager is arrested and police said others could be too, in connection with recent car and home break-ins.

Police said 19-year-old Kenneth Maclin was taken into custody after a search warrant. Inside the home, located at 4404 9th St. NW, officers found stolen property.

Police said Maclin was seen on surveillance video from a home that was broken into on August 13th.

He is charged with first degree burglary and aggravated robbery.

