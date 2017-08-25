1 person dead after house fire in Austin

Thursday marks opening day for the Minnesota State Fair. For the following 12 days, about 2 million people will take in the Great Minnesota Get-together. There are dozens of new attractions, more than 300 vendors and new experiences. They were there to sell not only a wide variety of food, but they were also selling cars, tractors, home decor and solutions, clothes and outdoor gear. There are a lot of cheap and even free attractions and exhibit...More >>
When the wheels of change are set in motion, it gets harder to stop them. Some people in Albert Lea may be learning that the hard way. With some services being transferred from Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea to Austin, many are concerned of the impact it's going to have.\More >>
Landon Wilburn, 9, had a garage sale at his grandma's house on 11th Avenue Northeast to raise money for a "Buddy Bench" at his school, Jefferson Elementary.More >>
Hormel Foods is reporting a strong financial performance in its third quarter in spite of a significant jump in its income tax bill. The Austin-based food producer said it is making good progress in its strategic goal of having a global presence thanks to a company acquisition just announced Thursday morning. Hormel announced it is buying the Ceratti brand in Brazil, what it calls a "premium value-added meats company."More >>
A Winona County sheriff's deputy got help from Winona city police officers about 2:57 a.m. Thursday, cornering a driver trying to make a getaway. The deputy had followed Adam Bowden, 31, of Lewiston into the city from the Witoka area after becoming suspicious of the vehicle. Sheriff's Lead Deputy Jeff Mueller said Bowden tried to get away and there was a short pursuit.More >>
An overturned school bus, wrecked van, and dozens of first responders -- all part of a hectic scene at the Dodge County Fairgrounds Thursday afternoon. But it was by design. Dodge County Emergency Management and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office hosted the largest mass casualty training exercise in county history, which ran from about 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.More >>
After two days of hard work, the Minnesota Timberwolves debuted the brand new basketball courts at Rochester's East Park.More >>
Crews are repairing exterior panels on U.S. Bank Stadium as the Minnesota Vikings prepare for their second season in the facility.More >>
A 19-year-old college student from St. Peter has been crowned the 64th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.More >>
Multiple people were arrested after an incident in Northeast Rochester.More >>
One person is in custody following a high-speed chase through Rochester.More >>
No one is seriously hurt after a mid-afternoon crash in Northwest Rochester.More >>
