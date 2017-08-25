1 person dead after house fire in Austin - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

1 person dead after house fire in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

One person is dead after a house catches on fire. 

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire happened around 5:30 Friday morning in the 1600 block of 4th St. SW. When fire fighters arrived, they found that one person had died in the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

