Twins unable to take game five, lose 5-1 to White Sox

Byron Buxton hit his 10th home run but that would be all the Minnesota Twins could score on the White Sox, as they lost 5-1 on Thursday in Chicago.

Jose Berrios (L, 11-6) was on the mound for the Twins and only went 5.1 in this one. He gave up five runs, three earned, with the first coming in the second inning.

Yolmer Sanchez hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead.

The Sox would score three in the fourth to extend it to 4-0.

Nicky Delmonico reached base on a fielding error that allowed Yoan Moncada to score to make it 2-0, then Tim Anderson grounded into a force out that allowed Delmonico to score to make it 3-0. Jose Berrios then made a pick-off attempt to third, but his throw got away allowing Kevan Smith to score to make it 4-0.

Berrios left the game with one out in the sixth, allowing five runs, three earned on four hits, while walking three and striking out nine.

The Twins only run came in the sixth on Buxton's home run, and the Sox added one more in the sixth on Smith's RBI double to left, to bring it to the final score of 5-1.

Derek Holland (W, 7-13) grabbed the win for Chicago going six innings, allowing one run on three hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

The Twins leave Chicago after being in the Windy City for four days, and head to Toronto for a 6:07 game at the Rogers Centre, with Bartolo Colon (5-10) on the mound against J.A. Happ (6-9).

Player of the Series

The top player of this series is an easy decision as Jorge Polanco's jolt of power was a sight to behold over this five game set. Although he didn't go yard in the fifth game, going 0-4, Polanco hit a home run in four straight games. In each game of the double header Monday Polanco would hit a three-run home run, then on Tuesday he would hit a solo home run, then on Wednesday he would hit another solo shot, his fourth of the series in as many games. Those four home runs increased his season total from three to seven.