Albert Lea city leaders keeping options open for full service hospital

When the wheels of change are set in motion, it gets harder to stop them.

Some people in Albert Lea may be learning that the hard way.

With some services being transferred from Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea to Austin, many are concerned of the impact it's going to have.

Albert Lea city leaders are expecting an economic impact analysis next week but are urging Mayo Clinic to hold off the transition until all details are accounted for.

However according to Albert Lea city manager Chad Adams, while they're working with mayo, they're preparing for every possibility.

"We're looking at other alternatives, up to including another provider in the community, and we've had a lot of those conversations with other health care entities, hospitals, clinics throughout the state of Minnesota and beyond," Adams said. "We believe we have some interest there and we've been having some of those conversations."

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson met with city and county officials on Monday to see what her office can do to help.

At the same time Mayo Clinic Health System announced a multi-million dollar remodel, Monday, for the hospital's cancer center.

