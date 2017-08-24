Nine-year-old raises money for "Buddy Bench" at school - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Nine-year-old raises money for "Buddy Bench" at school

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester boy rolled up his sleeves and got to work Thursday to help students at his school find friends. 

Landon Wilburn, 9, had a garage sale at his grandma's house on 11th Avenue Northeast to raise money for a "Buddy Bench" at his school, Jefferson Elementary. 

He sold clothes, shoes, books, and refreshments.

His grandma said some people also stopped by to just make donations. 

Landon explained the bench would sit near the playground at the school and help children find friends to play with.

"It's where, if you don't have a buddy, you go and sit on it, and then if someone else doesn't have a friend, they go on and sit on it too, and then you can make buddies. I hate to see kids not have friends," he said.

Thursday afternoon, Landon earned more than $100 in donations. 

If the weather holds up Friday, he plans to host the sale again. 

