Austin's Hormel Foods expands into Brazil, posts strong Q3 performance

Hormel Foods is reporting a strong financial performance in its third quarter in spite of a significant jump in its income tax bill.

The Austin-based food producer said it is making good progress in its strategic goal of having a global presence thanks to a company acquisition just announced Thursday morning. Hormel announced it is buying the Ceratti brand in Brazil, what it calls a "premium value-added meats company."

"This acquisition expands our global presence and is a platform for future acquisitions in South America," said Jim Snee, president and chief executive officer.

In the past year Hormel parted ways with the Diamond Crystal Brands and Farmer John's businesses, and bought Justin's, LLC. Seven days ago, Hormel announced it's acquiring Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages as it builds its branded foodservice business. It's also expanding its bacon production at Wichita, Kansas with a $130 million investment at its Dold Foods facility.

"The demand for bacon, especially HORMEL® BACON 1TM fully cooked bacon, has been incredible," explained Snee in a statement emailed to reporters. "This strategic investment significantly increases our capacity and gives us runway for future growth in foodservice.”

After all those moves, here's the bottom line.

Hormel reports third quarter record earnings before income tax are up one percent compared to a year ago.

But because Hormel's income tax rate jumped from 28.6 percent to 34.3 percent, per share earnings are 34 cents per share, down two cents from the third quarter of 2016.