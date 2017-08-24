Opening day for the 2017 Minnesota State Fair

Thursday marks opening day for the Minnesota State Fair. For the following 12 days, about 2 million people will take in the Great Minnesota Get-together.

There are dozens of new attractions, more than 300 vendors and new experiences. They were there to sell not only a wide variety of food, but they were also selling cars, tractors, home decor and solutions, clothes and outdoor gear. There are a lot of cheap and even free attractions and exhibits, like live music all day and night, fireworks every day and a giant sing along.

Another attraction is the tallest travelling ferris wheel in North America. Standing at 156 ft., it is 15 stories high, has a lighting display with half a million LED lights, and it has 36 gondolas each carrying six people. And it's all for $5 a person.

But for one fair goer, it's all about trying new food and meeting new people.

"I think the more you come out here and the people watching is part of the state fair get together," said Georgene Kolnberger. "I think it's a fun event and worth trying once a year, or twice."

Some people come to the Minnesota state fair for the food, other for the rides and activities. But nearly all vendors come to the fair to give back to and engage with the community.

One of those vendors is the Marine Corps.

"Honestly moments like this it makes it all worth while. To have individuals receptive and open and being willing to participate it means a lot. It lets us know that we're here making an impact within the community," said Sgt. Andrew Noguez. "And seeing individuals whether they want to be a part of it or not, that's why we do this. So they have the opportunity and try."

People came to the booth to a little bit of Marine-style training to know what it's like being in their shoes and taking orders, but more than anything the Marines were there to give back to the community that they protect.

The State Fair runs August 24th through September 4th.