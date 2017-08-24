Lewiston man arrested in Winona after attempting to flee officers near railroad tracks

A Winona County sheriff's deputy got help from Winona city police officers about 2:57 a.m. Thursday, cornering a driver trying to make a getaway.

The deputy had followed Adam Bowden, 31, of Lewiston into the city from the Witoka area after becoming suspicious of the vehicle. Sheriff's Lead Deputy Jeff Mueller said Bowden tried to get away and there was a short pursuit.

"They followed him after he started driving along the railroad tracks and boxed him in between 6th and 7th Streets," said Mueller. "He would not get out of the car and then there was a struggle."

Officers were able to take Bowden into custody and Mueller said they then found 1.1 grams of methamphetamine and smoking paraphernalia.

Bowden faces a number of drug and driving charges and was jailed at Winona. Mueller said a blood test was taken to test whether he was possibly driving under the influence.