Minnesota Timberwolves unveil new basketball courts in Rochester

After two days of hard work, the Minnesota Timberwolves debuted the brand new basketball courts at Rochester's East Park.

To help celebrate the new paint job and glass backboards, the team invited one of their own, Minnesota-native Cole Aldrich to shoot around with local youth just a short time ago. He was joined by assistant coach Ryan Saunders, son of the legendary Flip Saunders.

East Park beat out Kutzky Park and Friendship Park in a fan vote to receive the renovations.