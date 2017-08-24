Minnesota Timberwolves unveil new basketball courts in Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves unveil new basketball courts in Rochester

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

After two days of hard work, the Minnesota Timberwolves debuted the brand new basketball courts at Rochester's East Park.

To help celebrate the new paint job and glass backboards, the team invited one of their own, Minnesota-native Cole Aldrich to shoot around with local youth just a short time ago. He was  joined by assistant coach Ryan Saunders, son of the legendary Flip Saunders.

East Park beat out Kutzky Park and Friendship Park in a fan vote to receive the renovations.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.