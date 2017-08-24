Panel repair work continuing on Minnesota Vikings stadium

After two days of hard work, the Minnesota Timberwolves debuted the brand new basketball courts at Rochester's East Park.More >>
After two days of hard work, the Minnesota Timberwolves debuted the brand new basketball courts at Rochester's East Park.More >>
Crews are repairing exterior panels on U.S. Bank Stadium as the Minnesota Vikings prepare for their second season in the facility.More >>
Crews are repairing exterior panels on U.S. Bank Stadium as the Minnesota Vikings prepare for their second season in the facility.More >>
A 19-year-old college student from St. Peter has been crowned the 64th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.More >>
A 19-year-old college student from St. Peter has been crowned the 64th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.More >>
One person is in custody following a high-speed chase through Rochester.More >>
One person is in custody following a high-speed chase through Rochester.More >>
Multiple people were arrested after an incident in Northeast Rochester.More >>
Multiple people were arrested after an incident in Northeast Rochester.More >>
Minneapolis' mayor is defending her decision to attend a campaign fundraiser in California days after an Australian woman was shot to death by a Minneapolis police officer responding to her 911 call.More >>
Minneapolis' mayor is defending her decision to attend a campaign fundraiser in California days after an Australian woman was shot to death by a Minneapolis police officer responding to her 911 call.More >>
Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting of a bystander near a downtown bus stop.More >>
Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting of a bystander near a downtown bus stop.More >>
A relatively new group to the Rochester scene meets tonight, hoping to bring low and moderate income people together to address concerns regarding affordable housing.More >>
A relatively new group to the Rochester scene meets tonight, hoping to bring low and moderate income people together to address concerns regarding affordable housing.More >>
Two area cities and one local county are getting a financial boost for their emergency services after several grants were announced Tuesday morning.More >>
Two area cities and one local county are getting a financial boost for their emergency services after several grants were announced Tuesday morning.More >>
No one is seriously hurt after a mid-afternoon crash in Northwest Rochester.More >>
No one is seriously hurt after a mid-afternoon crash in Northwest Rochester.More >>
Tragedy struck a third time for a Rochester woman, who -- after losing her husband and brother to brain tumors -- recently lost her mother-in-law to one too. But she's making sure their legacies live on, by helping others.More >>
Tragedy struck a third time for a Rochester woman, who -- after losing her husband and brother to brain tumors -- recently lost her mother-in-law to one too. But she's making sure their legacies live on, by helping others.More >>
Multiple people were arrested after an incident in Northeast Rochester.More >>
Multiple people were arrested after an incident in Northeast Rochester.More >>
There's a new deputy working to keep the streets of Mower County safe.More >>
There's a new deputy working to keep the streets of Mower County safe.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture placed Martin County under an emergency quarantine, after finding emerald ash borer northeast of Welcome.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture placed Martin County under an emergency quarantine, after finding emerald ash borer northeast of Welcome.More >>
The one-vehicle accident happened just before 5 Friday morning just North of Zumbrota, near 165th Avenue in the southbound lanes.More >>
The one-vehicle accident happened just before 5 Friday morning just North of Zumbrota, near 165th Avenue in the southbound lanes.More >>
According to the Austin Police, the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 11th Ave. NW and 5th St. NW.More >>
According to the Austin Police, the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 11th Ave. NW and 5th St. NW.More >>